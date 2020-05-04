Accudata Systems Offers Local Businesses Free Day with a Cybersecurity Expert

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accudata Systems is offering its Day with a Cybersecurity Expert service for free throughout the month of May in honor of World Password Day and to better enhance the overall cybersecurity defenses of at-risk local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

World Password Day, observed the first Thursday of May each year, is a celebration that promotes better password habits. Passwords are critical gatekeepers to our digital identities, allowing us to access online shopping, banking, social media, and private and work communications.

"A strong password alone is not enough to shield motivated cybercriminals from sensitive business or customer data," says Accudata Systems' Chief Technology Officer Brian DiPaolo. "During the COVID-19 crisis, cybercriminals have taken advantage of the security risks related to the rush to enable a remote workforce. We don't want to see organizations that assist with jobs and other resources in our community fall victim to these senseless attacks. In response, we felt the need to help by offering our Day with a Cybersecurity Expert service at no charge."

As an organization rooted in Houston that has been directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis itself, Accudata Systems is now helping protect other local businesses by offering up its cybersecurity expertise. Accudata Systems has years of experience assisting business leaders in shoring up their defenses. This service will allow existing and new customers the ability to focus on security initiatives and better protect their organizations.

To learn more and sign up for a complimentary Day with a Cybersecurity Expert, business leaders are encouraged to visit accudatasystems.com/WorldPasswordDay or email Accudata Systems' Cybersecurity Practice Manager Charles Johnson at [email protected].

About Accudata Systems

Accudata Systems is an IT consulting and integration firm with 38 years of experience providing high-impact IT infrastructure services and integrated solutions. As a trusted advisor, Accudata Systems helps its clients incorporate innovative networking technologies into their IT environments while preserving performance, availability, and security. With an unwavering commitment to customer service and satisfaction since its founding in 1982, Accudata Systems has grown to become one of the largest and most trusted IT integrators in the country. To learn more about Accudata Systems, visit www.accudatasystems.com.

