Accuform Offers Free Coronavirus Prevention Poster for Business Facilities

Offered as a downloadable pdf to ensure speed of accessibility for public health, the poster is sized for printing on paper commonly available in offices such as 8.5"x11" and 11"x17". The preventative measures on the poster are sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for accuracy of information.

The poster is offered as a free resource to address the specificities of Coronavirus prevention and compliments the germ prevention related products many Accuform customers rely on to keep their workforce informed, protected and motivated.

Access the poster at: https://www.accuform.com/marketing/covid-19

Since 1976, Accuform has been leading the safety identification industry as a manufacturer of facility safety signs, tags, labels, banners, lockout/tagout, and more. Safely Made in USA®

