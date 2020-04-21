AccuFund Partners with EFPR Solutions to Deliver the AccuFund Accounting Suite in New York State

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced a reseller partnership agreement with EFPR Solutions, LLC in Rochester, NY, a professional services firm outsourcing accounting services to municipalities, small businesses and nonprofits. An affiliate of EFPR Group, LLC, a large regional CPA firm, EFPR Solutions will focus on offering the online version of the AccuFund Accounting Suite to clients across New York State. EFPR Solutions will provide complete product implementation, training and support as well as accounting support.

"We have an increasing need to get our clients on a cloud-based, easy-to-use accounting platform that can handle fund accounting, grant accounting, multiple budgets, and other critical accounting tasks," said Michael Doody, partner, managing principal at EFPR Solutions, LLC. "AccuFund has proven to be a solid solution for our municipal clients' accounting needs. The company has accountants on staff, not just IT programmers, so they are able to understand complex accounting issues and help us figure out ways to use the AccuFund Accounting Suite to address client challenges. AccuFund listens to our input and is committed to helping us provide the best tools to support our clients."

"EFPR Solutions has established itself as a leader in accounting services to New York municipalities," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. "We welcome EFPR Solutions to our roster of dedicated value-added resellers. We are looking to expand our nationwide reseller network further with firms such as EFPR Solutions that provide outsourced accounting services to governments and nonprofits."

EFPR Solutions currently has 15 municipal and fire district clients on the AccuFund Accounting Suite platform.

AccuFund sells its products exclusively through certified U.S. resellers who must have broad experience with nonprofit or government accounting before being accepted. All AccuFund reseller partners receive extensive training on each component in the AccuFund Accounting Suite and must maintain proficiency by attending annual training programs. Each reseller may choose specific areas of competency on which to be certified and must maintain certification through regular participation in AccuFund consultant training programs.

EFPR Solutions, LLC is a dynamic professional services firm which thrives on addressing the challenges clients face in managing their internal accounting and finance related functions. Our experienced multi-disciplinary team of CPAs, consultants and outsourced accountants provide a complete suite of services to effectively meet client needs. More information specific to EFPR Solutions' Municipal Advisory clients, which will primarily be using AccuFund, can be found at https://efprsolutions.com/municipal-advisory/.

AccuFund provides online and on-premises accounting software systems to government agencies and nonprofit organizations. AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance.

For more information, call 877-872-2228 ext. 231, email [email protected] or visit www.accufund.com.

