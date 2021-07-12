AccuGroup, a leading global supply chain quality solution provider signs a commercial collaboration with Taraxa

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For almost 20 years, AccuGroup has provided unparalleled automotive quality solutions including consulting, inspections, and certifications to some of the world's largest brand names such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Samsung. As the industry evolves, these supply chain ecosystems have become increasingly more complex, and AccuGroup's team comes into contact with an ever-more complex set of stakeholders. To ensure that all critical interactions, especially transactional ones, are well documented, easily traceable, keeping all stakeholders accountable, AccuGroup has selected Marinate app to help track thousands of informal interactions that occur during its normal business operations, helping to provide an extra degree of transparency to its customers.

"We're excited to announce a commercial collaboration with Taraxa today to make our world-class quality solutions even more transparent and auditable, giving our customers added assurance". David Chen, founder and Chairman of AccuGroup.