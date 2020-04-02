Accurate Background Awarded Public Sector Contract through OMNIA Partners

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced a new partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Through a competitively-solicited contract with Region 4 Education Service Center, state governments, local governments, universities, K-12 schools, and nonprofit organizations will have access to Accurate's comprehensive employment screening solutions and round-the-clock, 24 hour, seven days a week U.S. based customer service.

"At Accurate, we are focused on creating a seamless employment screening experience that delivers both advanced technology and high-caliber customer service," said Damian Villegas, Chief Sales Officer, Accurate Background. "We look forward to working with OMNIA Partners and supporting the participating agencies, by serving as a trusted, compliant and easy-to-access resource for all their background check and workforce screening needs."

Accurate's comprehensive screening services portfolio will now be available to participating public agencies of OMNIA Partners, including:

• Business Intelligence • Health & Medical Services • Criminal Background Checks • Identity Management • Driving History • Location Services • Drug Testing • Sanctions • Employee Credit Reports • Social Media Searches • Form I-9 and E-Verify • Verifications • Global Searches



"We're pleased to partner with Accurate Background, an established leader with a highly responsive customer service team that continues to raise the bar in delivering fully compliant, automated workforce screening solutions," said Ken Heckman, Senior Vice President, Partner Development at OMNIA Partners. "At OMNIA Partners, we are focused on making it easier for public sector agencies to access and implement world-class services, including Accurate's workforce screening solutions, through our trusted procurement process."

For additional information on this partnership, please visit https://www.omniapartners.com/publicsector/contracts/supplier-contracts/accurate.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

SOURCE Accurate Background

Related Links

https://www.accurate.com

