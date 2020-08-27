Accurate Background Named HASC, Hospital Council Exclusive Endorsed Provider for Employment Screening

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) and Hospital Council – Northern & Central California (Hospital Council) have exclusively endorsed Accurate Background, an Irvine, CA-based leading provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, for employment screening services. The endorsement provides member hospitals with a comprehensive portfolio of employment screening, verifications and compliance tools.

The health and safety of hospital staff and patients is of the utmost importance. Background checks help identify the most qualified candidates for open hospital positions, as well as surface potential threats by an individual's criminal history. Comprehensive background checks by Accurate can help identify risks in the hiring or rescreening process, as they can create liability issues for hospitals and medical facilities.

After a comprehensive review of background screening companies, HASC and Hospital Council jointly awarded endorsement to Accurate to help hospitals mitigate risk in their hiring process.

"Protecting the health and safety of patients and our workforce is key and it is important that we standardize the background check process with an experienced partner like Accurate so we can hire the most qualified applicants," said George W. Greene, President/CEO, HASC. "Comprehensive background screening helps hospitals meet regulatory compliance efforts, such as ensuring that applicants are fully evaluated and further our goal of patient and employee safety."

"Having access to Accurate as a member-vetted option takes the guesswork out of the process and will help make the selection of a qualified background screening company that you can trust easier for member hospitals," said Bryan J. Bucklew, President/CEO, Hospital Council – Northern & Central California.

"During its rigorous review of background screening providers, the HASC-Hospital Council selection committee honed-in on Accurate," said Teri Hollingsworth, Vice President, Human Resources & Education Services, HASC. "The journey to find a background screening partner to assist association members clearly led us to Accurate."

"We are proud of HASC and the Hospital Council's exclusive endorsement of our background screening services, as it reflects our commitment to delivering the highest caliber, compliant screening program for hospitals and other health care providers," said Tim Dowd, CEO, Accurate Background. "At Accurate, we understand the rigorous requirements of background screening and pre-employment screening for health care personnel and look forward to meeting the needs of HASC and the Hospital Council's member hospitals with our comprehensive portfolio of services."

HASC and Hospital Council's endorsed business partner program provides cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for member hospitals. Selected business partners meet highest-quality standards and offer products or services that help health care facilities avoid costs, recover revenue, reduce operating and capital expenses, improve management and quality, increase productivity, develop staff resources, and apply new strategies.

With any questions about Accurate's services or about the Associations' Endorsed Business Partner program, contact HASC Vice President, Human Resources & Education Services, Teri Hollingsworth at [email protected] or (213) 538-0763.

About HASC

The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) represents close to 180 member hospitals and 35 health systems, plus numerous professional associations and associate members, in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Its mission is to serve the political, economic, informational and educational needs of hospitals and improve the quality and accessibility of health care services thereby improving the health status of communities.

About Hospital Council

The Hospital Council – Northern & Central California (Hospital Council) is a nonprofit hospital and health system trade association established in 1961, representing 197 hospitals and health systems in 50 of California's 58 counties – from Kern County to the Oregon border. The Hospital Council's membership includes hospitals and health systems ranging from small, rural hospitals to large, urban medical centers, representing more than 37,000 licensed beds.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

