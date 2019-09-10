Accurate Background Names New Product and Marketing Leaders to Executive Team

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading background screening provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced the appointment of David Dickson, as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Laura Trotter, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These new appointments expand leadership, technology and organizational expertise to the company's executive leadership as it launches into the next phase of growth.

"The addition of Dave and Laura to our team represents another step toward accelerating Accurate's leadership in the world of background screening," said Tim Dowd, COO and President of Accurate Background. "In just a few months, we've expanded our executive team to bring in deep industry experience, made substantial advancements to our global screening platform, and continue to focus on a client- and candidate-first approach that is the cornerstone of Accurate's culture. The appointment of these proven leaders is further evidence of our commitment to ongoing growth and market expansion in the years to come."

Motivated and driven by opportunities that require strategy, team alignment, client interaction and a commitment to succeed, Dickson has over 25 years of experience in product management, marketing and business development. Dickson's focus is to drive innovation and market-fit products and platforms that improve how Accurate's customers engage with their candidates. Prior to Accurate, he worked in product management for Sterling, Synergex and IBM. Dickson has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from San Diego State University and an MBA from Regis University.

Operating as a catalyst for the organization, Trotter is responsible for developing and executing on the Company's marketing strategy to achieve the next level of stature and growth. With over 25 years of experience leading teams across global B2B and B2C organizations including Jama Software, WebMD Health Services, Illumina, Qualcomm, Motorola (now Google), and Nokia (now Microsoft), Trotter sharpened a focus on delivering exceptional results and facilitating deep loyalty with customers. Trotter has a bachelor's of science degree in business from the University of South Carolina and partially completed an MBA program at the University of Oregon.

The two new executives join Dave Dickerson, CEO and the rest of the Company's executive leadership team.

