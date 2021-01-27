Accurate Background Prioritizes Strategic Growth and Operational Initiatives for 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, today announced the appointment of Russell ("Russ") Doll as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Dan Shoemaker to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both roles report directly to CEO Tim Dowd. The executive appointments support the company's strategic plans, which include accelerating the company's growth, scaling the business to support a broader set of customers, laser focus on operational and service excellence, and strengthening financial operations.

"Our acquisition of CareerBuilder Employment Screening last year bolstered our ability to serve more customers with our comprehensive employment screening services portfolio. Now, we begin 2021 with renewed purpose, to advance the screening experience so organizations can make smarter, unbiased decisions," said Dowd. "As CFO, Russ will have an immediate impact on our business operations as we focus on growth and operational excellence in 2021. His deep experience with operations management, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, strategic planning and accounting, are precisely the skills we need as our business continues its growth trajectory.

"I look forward to having an impact on Accurate's business operations as we continue to grow the company's footprint as the de facto leader in the employment screening market," said Doll. "Accurate has built a strong foundation and reputation for business excellence that will be pivotal as we move into our next phase of growth."

Russ joins Accurate with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in a variety of roles including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), President and CFO. Before joining Accurate, Russ served as President of the packaging and supply chain business unit of, The HAVI Group LP, where he also served as Global CFO for three years. Previously, Russ served in various leadership roles at global baking company ARYZTA/Fresh Start Bakeries, and IT services company Bell Industries. Additionally, Russ spent 11 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Russ holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California in Business Administration – Accounting.

Dowd continued, "I am also pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Shoemaker to CRO. Dan is a broad-based growth executive and will focus on ensuring a consistent, high-caliber customer experience and lead our sales efforts for long-term growth and success."

Dan Shoemaker joined Accurate last year as Senior Vice President of Business Development with considerable background screening experience, including prior roles as CEO of PeopleFacts/Universal Background Screening and HireRight as Managing Director of the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. In his new role as Accurate CRO, he will oversee sales, account management, client solutions, strategic alliances and sales operations.

"I look forward to managing our customer-facing teams, ensuring we continue to deliver world-class service to our clients at every touchpoint in their engagement," said Shoemaker. "Accurate's ability to seamlessly blend automation and customer service is a clear advantage, and a primary reason that customers prefer partnering with us for their employment screening needs. I look forward to our next phase of growth as we scale the business and expand our customer footprint."

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

