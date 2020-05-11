Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories Adds Another Weapon in the Fight Against COVID-19 as the FDA Clears the First Saliva Test for At-Home Use

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR Infinite Biologics, will continue to significantly increase active infection testing access to the country, as the FDA has cleared the groundbreaking saliva collection methodology to be used at home by patients, at the request of their health care provider.

"This added weapon in our arsenal on the war against this virus is yet another example on how our collaboration with Rutgers University and RUCDR has been so effective in adding capacity and more convenient means of testing for our local customers, as well as for the nation," says Rupen Patel, CEO of Accurate Diagnostic Labs. "We have been on the forefront of this fight from the start and I am proud of the Accurate Diagnostic Labs team as we continue to show the country how a regional, family-owned laboratory can expand its reach and do its share to broaden access to testing and help our nation get back to work," he continues.

Last month, Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR, launched the first SARS-CoV-2 saliva test cleared by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Since then, the partners have been testing thousands of patients per day from various entities, including individual health care providers, hospitals and health systems, the Department of Corrections, state agencies, long-term care facilities, and others. Last week, Accurate Diagnostic Labs launched serology antibody testing to meet the needs of laboratory testing for the population that may have already been infected with the virus. With this new addition of at-home saliva tests for active infection, Accurate Diagnostic Labs continues to be at the forefront of coronavirus testing.

"Our country has a strong need for mass testing for active coronavirus infection, and this FDA clearance for at-home testing will significantly help that cause," says Patel. "Being able to collect a sample for COVID-19 testing at home will have a major impact in terms of screening for COVID-19 in New Jersey and throughout America," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Technology Development at RUCDR, and Professor in the School of Arts and Sciences Department of Genetics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Accurate Diagnostic Labs would like to formally thank those health care providers and health systems that assisted in the process to get this next level of testing off the ground as it continues to take a lead position in this fight.

About Accurate Diagnostic Labs: Accurate Diagnostic Labs is one of the largest privately held, boutique, full-service clinical laboratories in the Northeast. As a full-service core laboratory, Accurate Diagnostic Labs proudly works with various entities on laboratory testing for clinical trial drug development and data repository in various market footprints to progress the field of disease state management and personalized medicine. With our local headquarters based in Central New Jersey, we pride ourselves in working with various healthcare corporations, institutions, health systems, and the local providers in the metropolitan area with the common goal of improving local and national healthcare.

For more information on Accurate Diagnostic Labs, please call 732-839-3300 or visit www.accuratediagnosticlabs.com. Email questions and inquiries to [email protected].

About RUCDR Infinite Biologics

RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which is part of Rutgers' Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey, is the world's largest university-based cell and DNA repository. Its mission is to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments and cures for them. The organization collaborates with researchers in the public and private sectors throughout the world, providing the highest-quality bio-banking services and biomaterials, as well as scientific and technical support.

