Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories Continues to Assist Our Front-Line Workers by Offering Coronavirus Testing for Port Authority/PATH Essential Employees

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Agile Urgent Care, will continue to expand access for active infection testing to vital front-line workers. All New York and New Jersey essential Port Authority/PATH workers will have testing access at locations in East Rutherford, Somerset, and Sewell, NJ. "Our commitment to our frontline and essential workers has been ingrained in our efforts from the beginning of this pandemic," says Rupen Patel, CEO of Accurate Diagnostic Labs. "When this all began, we quickly responded by offering convenient lab testing access for our State PBA members. We are now extremely proud to be part of offering easier access to antigen, active virus testing to our essential Port Authority/PATH employees," he continues. Testing access to authority workers began this week and is available by registering online or by phone with Agile Urgent Care based in Secaucus, NJ.

Earlier this month, Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in collaboration with RUCDR, expanded their COVID-19 testing options by launching the first SARS-CoV-2 saliva test cleared for at-home collection by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Since this pandemic started, the partners have been testing thousands of patients per day from various entities, including individual health care providers, health systems, the Department of Corrections, state agencies, long-term care facilities, and multiple counties in the Metropolitan New Jersey/New York area. Accurate Diagnostic Labs also recently launched serology antibody testing to meet the needs of laboratory testing for the population that may have already been infected with the virus.

"Our family-owned, boutique, full-service laboratory continues to do our part to positively impact the local and national needs for expanded access to testing, and we are proud to stay true to our focus of easier access to testing for our front-line and essential employees," says Mr. Patel. "As we continue to expand our offerings and increase capacity on a daily basis, I am so proud of my laboratory team that has worked tirelessly since this pandemic began to assist the testing needs of our community and our nation in our ongoing fight against the virus," he continues.

Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories would also like to thank our fellow colleagues in the laboratory industry as we work together in this fight against the virus and demonstrate the importance of laboratory diagnostics.

About Accurate Diagnostic Labs: Accurate Diagnostic Labs is one of the largest privately held, boutique, full-service clinical laboratories in the Northeast. As a full-service core laboratory, Accurate Diagnostic Labs proudly works with various entities on laboratory testing for clinical trial drug development and data repository in various market footprints to progress the field of disease state management and personalized medicine. With our local headquarters based in Central New Jersey, we pride ourselves in working with various healthcare corporations, institutions, health systems, and the local providers in the metropolitan area with the common goal of improving local and national healthcare.

For more information on Accurate Diagnostic Labs, please call at 732-839-3300 or visit www.accuratediagnosticlabs.com. Email questions and inquiries to: [email protected]

About RUCDR Infinite Biologics

RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which is part of Rutgers' Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey, is the world's largest university-based cell and DNA repository. Its mission is to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments, and cures for them. The organization collaborates with researchers in the public and private sectors throughout the world, providing the highest quality bio-banking services and biomaterials, as well as scientific and technical support.

About Agile Urgent Care

Agile Urgent Care is a full-service, walk-in, state-of-the-art medical facility providing convenient and affordable care for injuries or illnesses, located in Secaucus, NJ. For additional information, please visit www.AgileUrgentCare.com.

