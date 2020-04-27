Accurate Diagnostic Labs Continues to Be on Forefront of the National Fight Against COVID-19 and Announces the Availability of Serological Antibody Testing This Week

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As public health experts call for wider testing capacity in the United States, Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories will launch its immunoglobulin class G and M (IgG /IgM) antibody testing this week to continue to help meet that need. Earlier this month, Accurate Diagnostic Labs and RUCDR Infinite Biologics, through its Clinical Genomics Laboratory, were the first to receive FDA clearance through Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to use saliva to test for COVID-19. The expansion into antibody testing will now help Accurate Diagnostic Labs meet both sides of the laboratory testing equation by identifying individuals with active infection and those who have already been infected.

Accurate Diagnostic Labs will initially be utilizing the Diazyme testing platform to offer this antibody testing. Diazyme recently announced the availability of two serological tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), namely the Diazyme DZ-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgG and SARS-CoV-2 IgM CLIA test kits. The Diazyme IgG and IgM tests are run on the fully automated Diazyme DZ-Lite 3000 Plus chemiluminescence analyzer. Accurate Diagnostic Labs continues to work closely with its other vendor partners as they go live with serology testing platforms so it can continue to expand its capacity to meet the demand in the local and national markets.

"While there is still a lot of scientific ambiguity on whether the detection of antibodies confirms that people exposed to COVID-19 have developed an immune response, most believe that antibody testing is a significant part of our fight against the virus. As a small business owner, I understand the struggle of wanting to allow individuals to get back to work while making sure it is safe to do so," says Mr. Rupen Patel, CEO & Owner. "There is no playbook for handling this pandemic, but I am extremely proud of the Accurate Diagnostic Labs family and all our colleagues in the industry for working tirelessly to do our part by expanding testing."

Accurate Diagnostic Labs would like to thank those health care providers and health systems that assisted in the process to get this antibody testing off the ground as we continue to take a lead position in this fight against COVID-19.

About Accurate Diagnostic Labs: Accurate Diagnostic Labs is one of the largest privately held, boutique, full-service clinical laboratories in the Northeast. As a full-service core laboratory, Accurate Diagnostic Labs proudly works with various entities on laboratory testing for clinical trial drug development and data repository in various market footprints to progress the field of disease state management and personalized medicine. With our local headquarters based in Central New Jersey, we pride ourselves in working with various healthcare corporations, institutions, health systems, and the local providers in the metropolitan area with the common goal of improving local and national healthcare.

