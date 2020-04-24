Accurate Home Care Offers $3,000 Bonuses for New-Hire Nurses

OTSEGO, Minn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Home Care today announced a $3,000 Welcome Bonus for nurses who are looking for new employment, especially those who have been laid off due to COVID19. The company is looking for both registered nurses (RN) and licensed practical nurses (LPN).

"Our nurses keep our patients out of the hospitals, providing one-on-one care in the patient's home," says Bill English, CEO of Accurate Home Care. "Yet at any given time, we'll have roughly 4,000 patient-hours that go unstaffed due to the nursing shortage here in Minnesota. Most nurses rarely consider home care as a viable career alternative to working in the hospitals: we're hoping this bonus will attract their attention."

The Welcome Bonus is designed to appeal to those nurses who:

Lost their employment due to COVID19;

Want to further their nursing careers, but don't want to be around COVID19 and other viruses and diseases that can be prevalent in hospitals;

Are graduating from school and need their first job in their nursing career;

Are looking for part-time work to supplement their current job;

Retired but would like flexible work that fits with their retirement plans; and/or

Want to work within a positive and healthy work culture.

The Welcome Bonus will be available to qualified nurses starting Monday, April 27, 2020. For more information on the Accurate Welcome Bonus, visit https://accuratehomecare.com/news/spring-hiring-event-with-welcome-bonus-announced/ or call Bill English, CEO, Accurate Home Care directly at 763-795-3794.

About Accurate Home Care: Founded in 2002, Accurate Home Care provides one-on-one health care services in the home of patients who need persistent, 24x7 private duty nursing care. Accurate also provides other needed services, such as personal care, home making, skilled nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and mental health services. Accurate Home Care has (roughly) 400 patients and 750 Care Providers across the State of Minnesota. Accurate Home Care is a member of the Minnesota Home Care Association and was nominated in 2019 for the Minnesota Association for Corporate Growth's BOLD Award. Learn more at https://www.accuratehomecare.com

For more information, contact:

Bill English, CEO

Accurate Home Care

763-633-3800

[email protected]

SOURCE Accurate Home Care

Related Links

https://www.accuratehomecare.com

