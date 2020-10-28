Accuray Announces Agreement with Brainlab to Expand CyberKnife® Platform Treatment Capabilities for the Neuro-Radiosurgery Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY), a pioneer in the robotic stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) field announced today a collaboration with Brainlab, a Munich, Germany based market leader in digital surgery and precision radiotherapy that will enhance and expand the Accuray CyberKnife® treatment platform for the neuro-radiosurgery market. The two companies are partnering to provide the neuro-radiosurgery community with access to Brainlab Elements planning software, which will provide contouring capabilities optimized for neurosurgeons. The partners will further strive to leverage interoperability with Snke OS, the Brainlab health tech platform to ultimately improve the experience of those administering and receiving radiation treatments. This interoperability will also allow customers to add CyberKnife treatment data via Quentry, the Brainlab patient registry platform, and enable their participation in neuro-radiosurgery patient registries to help improve patient outcomes.

Snke OS is the platform from Brainlab that creates the linkage between data sources, driving comprehensive insights and analytics with the aim to improve health tech and best practices. The software delivers on the broader goal to create comprehensive digital patient models that are continuously updated and managed along the patient journey. Integration and aggregation of the patient models in the cloud-based version of Snke OS allows for systematic analysis and lays the foundation for digital clinical research. The platform is being designed to facilitate adaptive radiotherapy workflows by enabling rapid re-planning based on dynamic updates of the digital patient model.

The CyberKnife S7TM System is a robotic, non-invasive radiation therapy device that offers a highly precise treatment for cancerous and benign tumors throughout the body, as well as functional neurologic/movement disorders. It is routinely used to treat conditions in the brain while minimizing dose to brain tissues involved in important functions such as hearing and vision. The CyberKnife System combines state-of-the-art robotic architecture with fully integrated image guidance and continual, delivery adaptation and motion synchronization, enabling the delivery of stereotactic radiosurgery with sub-millimeter precision and accuracy.

"The Accuray team is excited to partner with Brainlab, recognized leaders in treatment planning, surgical navigation and innovators in radiotherapy and radiosurgery solutions that advance patient care," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. "This marks an important next step in the evolution of the CyberKnife platform by expanding the capabilities to align with the needs of the neurosurgical community. We believe our two companies bring powerful and complementary expertise that when combined, will raise the bar for what can be achieved in terms of efficiency, accuracy and precision, on behalf of neurosurgeons and their patients."

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiation therapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the anticipated results of Accuray's partnership with Brainlab, the expansion of the CyberKnife platform's capabilities, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of Accuray's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of Accuray and its customers and suppliers, Accuray's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; Accuray's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; Accuray's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Accuray's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2020, and as updated periodically with Accuray's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Accuray at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Accuray assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

About Brainlab

Brainlab is a digital medical technology pioneer founded in 1989 and headquartered in Munich. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 18 offices around the globe. Brainlab serves physicians, medical professionals and their patients in over 5,500 hospitals in 116 countries.

Brainlab creates software-driven medical solutions that digitize, automate and optimize clinical workflows for neurosurgery, spine, trauma, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), general and vascular surgery as well as radiotherapy and radiosurgery. Core products center around surgical navigation, radiotherapy, digital operating room integration, and information and knowledge exchange. The Brainlab open framework operating system will allow third parties to develop medical applications to further advance the field of spatial computing and mixed reality.

Brainlab is dedicated to creating an impact in healthcare. The company connects opportunities from emerging digital technologies to transform healthcare at scale and help improve the lives of patients worldwide. For more information please visit Brainlab , and follow on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Snke OS

Snke OS™ is a universally deployable digital B2B platform that delivers a broad and comprehensive healthcare operating system to power applications for third party content providers and consumers. Fueled by AI, big data, cloud computing, robotics and mixed reality, Snke OS delivers the technology and infrastructure that power and advance industry-wide digital health tech innovation.

The Snke OS team of 130 people is enabling partners across the healthcare industry to deploy digital solutions for safer and more efficient medical interventions. Lead fast and lead first with Snke OS.

