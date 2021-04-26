Accuray Appoints Jean-Philippe Pignol, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical & Technology Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the appointment of Jean-Philippe Pignol, M.D., Ph.D. as its chief medical & technology officer, effective as of April 15, 2021. In this new role, Dr. Pignol will lead the company's scientific and clinical research activities, develop strategic collaborations with global key opinion leaders, evaluate new technologies and serve as the executive representative with important industry partners including medical societies, regulatory and legislative agencies that influence healthcare policy and reimbursement.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Pignol, whose rich and unique experience base within the global radiation therapy community will help the Accuray team to achieve its vision of 'expanding the curative power of radiation therapy.' He joins the company at an important time in its growth and is a key addition to our executive leadership team," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer.

"Dr. Pignol is a visionary with an incredible background of work with industry partners and track record of publications in the radiation therapy space," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "His clinical expertise will inform innovation, technology and new business development opportunities for the company designed to drive the personalization of radiation therapy treatments and positively change the lives of those with cancer or neurological diseases."

Dr. Pignol brings more than 26 years of experience in academia and clinical practice. For the past three years, he has served as professor and department head of the department of radiation oncology at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada. Previously, Dr. Pignol spent four years as professor and chair of the department of radiation oncology at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As a board-certified radiation oncologist, he also has vast experience treating patients and has practiced throughout North America and Europe, including at the University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Cancer Center in Toronto, Canada and cancer institutes across France.

Additionally, Dr. Pignol has extensive research experience having led and participated in clinical trials designed to evaluate a wide-range of topics including the benefits of technical innovation in reducing treatment side effects for breast cancer patients, and new techniques and applications for the delivery of radiation therapy. He has authored over 125 peer-reviewed publications and was the first radiation oncologist to demonstrate the clinical benefits of intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), with a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

"All my career has been spent in clinical care and research, developing new modalities of radiation treatments, to enable me to learn first-hand the benefits that radiation therapy can provide to patients. With the right technology, this treatment modality helps enable patients to not just live longer, but to live better and to thrive," said Jean-Philippe Pignol, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical & technology officer at Accuray. "I believe the field of Radiation Oncology is at a turning point where adaptive radiotherapy and ultra-hypofractionated regimens need optimal and dedicated solutions, where the target motion is fully controlled in real time on machines that can treat every tumor site. I have long been very impressed by Accuray and the very innovative radiation therapy delivery systems its global team has brought to market."

