Accuray Appoints Medtech Veteran Suzanne Winter as Chief Commercial Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) announced today that Suzanne Winter has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer effective October 21, 2019. Ms. Winter will have global responsibility for the commercial function reporting to Accuray's President and CEO, Joshua Levine.

Ms. Winter has more than 25 years of medical technology experience in senior executive roles spanning general management, commercial operations, and strategic business development across a range of healthcare industry segments, including radiology, neurology and surgery. Most recently, she served as Group Vice President – Americas Region at Medtronic Diabetes, where she led the $1.4 billion diabetes business for the United States, Canada and Latin America sub-regions. Previously, she was the General Manager of GE Healthcare's Detection and Guidance Solutions operations.

"We are excited to welcome Suzanne as our Chief Commercial Officer at this important point in time in Accuray's strategic evolution. She has established a reputation for consistently achieving business goals focused on profitable revenue growth and is a proven leader with a deep commercial expertise in delivering innovative, market-driven products that have improved patient care and positively impacted corporate financial performance," said Mr. Levine. "Accuray has a solid foundation on which to build, and I believe that Suzanne's background and skills will result in accelerated growth in our business moving forward."

"At Accuray, improving the treatment experience and outcomes for cancer patients has been a core element in the company's business history and philosophy. I share this commitment to improving patient's lives having spent the bulk of my career bringing clinically innovative products and solutions to patients across a wide range of medical device market segments. I look forward to guiding the organization's commercial execution and expanding access to Accuray's radiation therapy solutions," said Suzanne Winter, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer.

