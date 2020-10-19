Accuray Appoints Mike Leischer Vice President and General Manager, Americas Region

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today it has appointed Mike Leischer as its vice president and general manager, Americas (AMS) region, effective immediately. In this role, he will provide leadership of the AMS region commercial teams, driving development and implementation of a business strategy designed to achieve the Company's strategic, financial and operational objectives for the region. Mr. Leischer will report to Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D.

Mr. Leischer is recognized for his ability to deliver consistent financial results, profitable share growth and prestigious new business wins in highly competitive healthcare markets. He brings more than 23 years of sales, strategy and management experience, most recently with Canon Medical Systems USA. During his tenure with Canon, Mr. Leischer held executive level positions as vice president of strategic business solutions and strategic business groups. His responsibilities ranged from developing and managing strategic solutions and partnerships, which increased early visibility and market share across the company's diagnostic imaging portfolio, to driving revenue growth and building executive relationships within the federal government, GPOs, IDNs, and academic medical centers. Mr. Leischer also held various leadership positions of increasing responsibility at GE Healthcare, including general manager, Pacific Northwest, where he had P&L responsibility across all GE Healthcare product and service lines in the region.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Mike Leischer to the Accuray team. Mike is joining Accuray at the best time in the company's history from a product portfolio perspective and we look forward to his contributions to the achievement of our long-term growth and profitability goals," said Josh H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. Mike has a proven track record for building strategic partnerships across a range of stakeholders, making him an ideal choice for the vice president and general manager, AMS region."

"On behalf of the Accuray team, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mike. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage his commercialization expertise to expand access to our cutting-edge radiation therapy treatment technologies within this important region," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "Accuray is committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that empower them to meet the full spectrum of patient needs including the delivery of ultra-hypofractionated radiotherapy treatments advanced by the CyberKnife® and TomoTherapy® platforms. Mike's combination of leadership and experience is exactly what we need to grow our business in the AMS region and take Accuray to the next level."

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations regarding the company's products, growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the perception of its effects, on the company's operations and the operations of its customers and suppliers; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2020, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

