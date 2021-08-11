Accuray Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Q4 Fiscal 2021 and Recent Operating Highlights

Gross orders of $112.7 million , an increase of 19 percent from the prior year

, an increase of 19 percent from the prior year Net revenue of $110.9 million , an increase of 17 percent from the prior year

, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year Net loss of $11.1 million including a one-time charge of $9.9 million associated with debt refinancing; Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million

including a one-time charge of associated with debt refinancing; Adjusted EBITDA of Extended maturities of both convertible notes and bank debt to 2026 with improved terms on both

Received CE Mark certification ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Gross orders of $325.9 million and the record ending backlog of $616.4 million

and the record ending backlog of Net revenue of $396.3 million , an increase of 3.5% from fiscal 2021, including $54.2 million of China Type A system revenue

, an increase of 3.5% from fiscal 2021, including of China Type A system revenue GAAP operating income grew to $22.2 million from $12.5 million in the prior year

from in the prior year Net loss $6.3 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million

, Adjusted EBITDA of Robust demand for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System: 44 global orders received since its commercial release

"Despite the challenging environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we finished fiscal year 2021 on a strong note with 17% year-over-year revenue growth and 19% year-over-year gross order growth in the fourth quarter, both of which were ahead of our expectations," said Josh Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. "I am proud of the team's execution during the quarter and for the entire year, considering the challenging operating environment created by the pandemic. In addition to delivering year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2021, we aggressively managed expenses and working capital, refinanced our debt with more favorable terms and believe that we have positioned the business for further growth through the successful commercial launch of high impact technology upgrades like ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System. Our product portfolio is the strongest it has ever been and we believe our continued investment in meaningful technology innovations will position the Company for growth going forward."

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Gross product orders totaled $112.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $94.3 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Ending order backlog was $616.4 million, approximately 2 percent higher than at the end of the prior fiscal year.



Total revenue was $110.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $95.0 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Product revenue totaled $56.1 million compared to $40.4 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, while service revenue totaled $54.8 million compared to $54.6 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Total gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $43.7 million, or approximately 39.4 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 41.5 percent and service gross margin of 37.3 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $39.7 million, or 41.8 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 45.0 percent and service gross margin of 39.5 percent for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Net loss was $11.1 million, or $0.12 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0 per share, for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included a one-time charge of $9.9 million related to the exchange of a significant portion of the Company's existing 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2022 for newly issued 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due May 2026 and the refinancing of the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan with new lenders. This one-time charge was recorded as non-operating, other expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.7 million, compared to $10.0 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $116.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $13.2 million from March 31, 2021.



Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, gross product orders totaled $325.9 million, representing decline of 13.6 percent compared to the prior fiscal year period.

Total revenue was $396.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $382.9 million for the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $176.6 million compared to $167.3 million for the prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $219.6 million compared to $215.6 million for the prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $159.5 million, or 40.3 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 42.2 percent and service gross margin of 38.7 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $149.7 million, or 39.1 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 42.7 percent and service gross margin of 36.3 percent for the prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses were $137.3 million, as compared to $137.2 million for the prior fiscal year period.

Net loss was $6.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, basic, for the prior fiscal year period.

Net loss included an interest expense of $9.9 million related to the exchange of a significant portion of the Company's existing 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2022 for newly issued 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due May 2026 and the refinancing of the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan with new lenders. The loss was recorded as non-operating, other expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Prior fiscal year net income included a non-cash, special gain of $13.0 million related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to its China joint venture in exchange for the Company's 49 percent equity interest in the joint venture. This gain was recorded as non-operating, other income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 was $38.0 million, compared to $27.4 million for the prior fiscal year period.



Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company is introducing guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to range between $410.0 million to $420.0 million , representing a year-over year growth at the midpoint of the range of 5%.

to , representing a year-over year growth at the midpoint of the range of 5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $32.0 million to $35.0 million .

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CFO Departure

Shig Hamamatsu, Accuray's Chief Financial Officer, announced his resignation from the Company to pursue an opportunity in another industry. Mr. Hamamatsu will continue as Chief Financial Officer through September 3, 2021 to help ensure a smooth transition. The Company has appointed Brandy Green, the Company's Vice President, Corporate Controller, as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 4, 2021 and has initiated a national search to identify a permanent replacement.

"I want to thank Shig for all his contributions to Accuray during his tenure," said Josh Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. "He was integral in helping us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening our balance sheet, and positioning us for long-term growth."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items, including the non-cash, special gain related to Accuray's capital contribution to the China joint venture, one-time charge related to the refinancing of the Company's debt and convertible notes exchange, and costs associated with reduction of staff. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Twelve Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Gross Orders

$ 112,672



$ 94,293



$ 325,929



$ 377,295

Net Orders



63,038





74,607





191,881





280,537

Order Backlog



616,399





602,713





616,399





602,713

Net revenue:































Products

$ 56,145



$ 40,410



$ 176,647



$ 167,302

Services



54,791





54,567





219,642





215,626

Total net revenue



110,936





94,977





396,289





382,928

Cost of revenue:































Cost of products



32,863





22,221





102,100





95,882

Cost of services



34,342





33,011





134,682





137,325

Total cost of revenue



67,205





55,232





236,782





233,207

Gross profit



43,731





39,745





159,507





149,721

Operating expenses:































Research and development



15,357





12,215





52,729





49,784

Selling and marketing



13,007





11,555





42,820





47,254

General and administrative



11,225





10,748





41,723





40,144

Total operating expenses



39,589





34,518





137,272





137,182

Income from operations



4,142





5,227





22,235





12,539

Income (loss) on equity investment, net



(149)





(371)





872





(149)

Other expense, net



(14,685)





(4,746)





(27,666)





(6,700)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(10,692)





110





(4,559)





5,690

Provision for income taxes



400





262





1,752





1,863

Net income (loss)

$ (11,092)



$ (152)



$ (6,311)



$ 3,827

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ (0.12)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.07)



$ 0.04

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ (0.12)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.07)



$ 0.04

Weighted average common shares used in computing income (loss) per share:































Basic



91,613





90,748





92,031





89,874

Diluted



91,613





90,748





92,031





90,623



Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,369



$ 107,577

Restricted cash



560





997

Accounts receivable, net



85,360





90,599

Inventories



125,929





134,374

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



21,547





21,227

Deferred cost of revenue



3,008





2,712

Total current assets



352,773





357,486

Property and equipment, net



12,332





15,349

Investment in joint venture



15,935





13,929

Goodwill



57,960





57,717

Intangible assets, net



435





663

Operating lease right-of-use assets



22,522





28,647

Other assets



18,141





17,136

Total assets

$ 480,098



$ 490,927

Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 19,467



$ 23,126

Accrued compensation



26,865





17,963

Operating lease liabilities, current



8,169





8,224

Other accrued liabilities



27,471





27,180

Customer advances



24,937





22,571

Deferred revenue



81,660





83,207

Short-term debt



3,790





—

Total current liabilities



192,359





182,271

Long-term other liabilities



7,766





7,416

Deferred revenue



23,685





24,125

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



17,441





24,173

Long-term debt



170,007





189,307

Total liabilities



411,258





427,292

Equity:















Common stock



91





91

Additional paid-in capital



554,680





545,741

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2,093





(484)

Accumulated deficit



(488,024)





(481,713)

Total equity



68,840





63,635

Total liabilities and equity

$ 480,098



$ 490,927



Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Twelve Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (11,092)



$ (152)



$ (6,311)



$ 3,827

Depreciation and amortization



1,498





1,960





6,389





7,526

Stock-based compensation



2,236





2,287





9,332





8,152

Interest expense, net



3,734





4,590





16,877





17,986

One-time charge related to debt refinance and convertible notes

exchange (a)



9,948





—





9,948





—

Gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint

venture (b)



—





—





—





(12,965)

Cost savings initiative (c)



—





1,058





—





1,058

Provision for income taxes



400





262





1,752





1,863

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,724



$ 10,005



$ 37,987



$ 27,447





(a) consists one-time charge related to the exchange of our 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2022 for our new 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2026 and the refinancing of revolving credit facility and term loan. (b) consists of non-cash gain related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture. (c) consists of costs associated with reduction of staff.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Income (Loss) to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2022





From



To

GAAP net income (loss)

$ (800)



$ 2,200

Depreciation and amortization (a)



6,400





6,400

Stock-based compensation



10,200





10,200

Interest expense, net (b)



13,400





13,400

Provision for income taxes



2,800





2,800

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,000



$ 35,000





(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.

