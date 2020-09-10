Accuray to Present at Lake Street Capital Markets' 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer and Shig Hamamatsu, chief financial officer will present at the fourth annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The event, limited to institutional investors, will take place on a virtual platform.

Accuray management is scheduled to meet with investors on Thursday, September 17th via virtual one-on-one and group calls to be held throughout the day. To schedule a meeting or for more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference , contact your Lake Street representative, email [email protected] , or call 612-326-1305.

About the BIG4 Conference

The Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 90 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The virtual format has been designed to give institutional investors direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference , contact your Lake Street representative, email [email protected] , or call 612-326-1305.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

