Accuray to Set ASTRO 2019 in Motion with Patient-first Cancer Treatment Innovations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that it will showcase its industry-leading motion-synchronization cancer treatment technologies at the upcoming American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting taking place September 15 - 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The company will provide multiple opportunities for attendees to explore its new innovations in patient-first cancer treatments, including booth presentations and demonstrations at its Innovation Pavilion (booth #3405) and presentations at the Accuray Symposium.

Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology¹ for the Radixact® System to be Unveiled

Accuray has brought Synchrony®, its exclusive motion synchronization technology, from the CyberKnife® System to the Radixact® System. During the meeting, attendees will have the chance to learn how Synchrony for Radixact synchronizes the treatment delivery beam with the movement of the tumor, accurately delivering high doses of radiation directly to the tumor and minimizing dose to healthy tissue, all while the patient breathes naturally. Clinicians attending the ASTRO meeting are invited to the unveiling of Synchrony for Radixact on Sunday, September 15 at 11:00 am CT at the Accuray booth.

Faster Radiation Treatments with the CyberKnife System

Meeting attendees can also hear more about the CyberKnife VOLO™ Optimizer, a next-generation optimizer that enables physicians to significantly improve operational efficiency by reducing both the time to create high quality treatment plans and the time it takes to deliver patient treatments. Clinicians now have an option for delivering the same highly precise radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy treatments they have come to expect with the CyberKnife System, more quickly and for a wider range of patient cases.

Accuray Symposium: Clinicians to Share Treatment Perspectives

At Accuray's Symposium event on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:15pm CT - 1:15pm CT, ASTRO meeting attendees will hear how 15 years' of dynamic tracking and motion synchronization leadership has translated into improved patient outcomes. The symposium panelists will discuss their perspectives and share best practices on how they have used Accuray's motion synchronization technologies to transform the way cancer treatments are delivered.

Symposium panelists will include:

Symposium Chairman & Introduction: Iris C. Gibbs , M.D., FACR, FASTRO, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford (CA)

, M.D., FACR, FASTRO, Medical Center, (CA) Clinical Value of Motion Synchronization for Prostate SBRT: Ronald C. Chen , M.D. M.P.H., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (NC)

, M.D. M.P.H., (NC) Clinical Value of Motion Synchronization for Lung SBRT: Jonathan W. Lischalk , M.D., Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington (DC)

, M.D., Medstar Hospital, (DC) First Site Experience on Real-time Motion Synchronization on the Radixact System: X. Allen Li , Ph.D., DABMP, FAAPM, Medical College of Wisconsin , Milwaukee (WI)

AERO™ Academy Program Presentations

Live in the Accuray booth, ongoing interactive discussions with industry experts on topics designed to help improve clinical practice, including:

Synchrony Motion Synchronization for the Radixact System

The CyberKnife VOLO ™ Experience

Experience CyberKnife for Prostate SBRT, Liver and Brain Metastases

TomoTherapy ® for Breast and Advanced Rectal Cancers

for Breast and Advanced Rectal Cancers Medicare Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model, What it Means to Your Practice

The full AERO Academy talk schedule can be found here. Attendees can also book a personalized demonstration with an Accuray expert here.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical experiences and results, patient experiences and outcomes, and the potential benefits of Accuray products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings and improvements; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products, including product improvements, for certain users and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 23, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Beth Kaplan

Public Relations Director, Accuray

+1 (408) 789-4426

bkaplan@accuray.com

Jayme Maniatis

MSL

+1 (781) 684-6610

accuray@mslgroup.com

¹ "Synchrony® Motion Tracking and Correction Technology" is synonymous with the development name: "Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System"

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.accuray.com

