AccuReg Earns Third Consecutive #1 Ranking in Patient Access Solutions by Black Book Research

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, a healthcare technology solutions company offering a full suite of patient access revenue cycle SaaS solutions for hospitals, is ranked first for the third consecutive time among patient access solutions providers according to the influential 2020 Black Book Research Survey.

Black Book Research surveyed nearly 1,800 hospital and health provider chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and RCM, controllers, business office managers, analyst staff, consultants and directors to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software systems.

"Our goal is to deliver a combination of exceptional customer service and technology solutions that improve our clients' financial performance and their patient engagement so it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized as the market leader by Black Book for the third time in a row. We take tremendous pride in knowing we are doing our job effectively and our customers are pleased with their results," said Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg CEO and Founder.

Since its 2005 inception, the company has been on a mission to create innovative products that prevent issues at the front of the revenue cycle to eliminate lost revenue, rework and wasted cost and resources. Hospital leaders who adopt a strategic front-end focus increase revenue collected and boost patient engagement, which can drive realization of tens of millions of dollars in revenue and cost savings. Confirmation of the company's success from an unbiased survey with the industry heft of Black Book confirms its own research that shows customers receive outstanding value when they partner with AccuReg.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need to invest in digital transformation initiatives to survive and prosper in the new normal," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research. "Our survey shows conclusively that top-ranked vendors like AccuReg are repeatedly meeting this need better than their competitors."

Hospitals often have difficulty capturing their maximum revenue without needlessly diluting their profit because the revenue cycle is rooted in an inefficient and costly backend approach that requires managing errors and rework instead of preventing them from happening. AccuReg empowers patient access teams to eliminate errors and denials before service is provided and prior to filing a claim. The company frequently conducts training and webinars to help customers and potential customers understand how to eliminate revenue loss. Its next such webinar, Stop Revenue Loss Dead: Recover Millions You Already Earned, will take place June 17.

About AccuReg: AccuReg helps hospitals receive maximum payment while doing so as economically and efficiently as possible and enables price transparency by providing transformative patient access solutions. Its cloud-based integrated suite utilizes automation and artificial intelligence to improve revenue capture and the patient financial experience. By combining an exception-based workflow, a top-ranked QA rules engine, intelligent eligibility and benefit validation and complete prior authorization management, AccuReg predicts and prevents denial-causing issues at the front of the revenue cycle where cost is significantly lower than the traditional resource-draining back-end approach. AccuReg also helps hospitals achieve government-mandated price transparency with accurate out-of-pocket price estimates and payment processing. For more information, visit www.AccuRegSoftware.com.

About Black Book: Black Book rankings are based on client experience scores obtained from crowdsourced ballots cast and available through mobile apps, web surveys, remote polling instruments, interview calls and on-site trade shows and user groups throughout the year. Learn more about Black Book™ here.

