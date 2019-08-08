Accusource Announces Release of KnowLedger

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusource LLC today announced release of KnowLedger, a managed middleware solution designed for family offices who are looking to automate manual entry of investment data into their general ledger system. Built on a rules-based platform, KnowLedger is capable of integrating investment data between systems and can be customized based on a firm's needs.

"KnowLedger has helped to free up our accountants who now can focus on reviewing the data and making decisions," says Phil Smith of GCI.

"Accusource is committed to helping family offices streamline their operations with flexible tools and processes that can be deployed with any system," says Ryan Kerry, founder of Accusource. "Firms want solutions that free up their resources to focus on their core business, not wrangling data," he adds.

Follow the link to learn more about KnowLedger or to schedule an appointment: bit.ly/2YW8PgB

About Accusource LLC

Accusource is a services organization specializing in investment operations, accounting data management and offers customized solutions that streamline processes to provide firms operational efficiency. Founded in 2008, Accusource is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Accusource is available at www.accusourcellc.com.

Ryan Kerry

Accusource LLC

(610) 553-5049

rkerry@accusourcellc.com

SOURCE Accusource LLC

Related Links

www.accusourcellc.com

