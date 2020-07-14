AccuVein Inc. Appoints New Medical Technology Leaders as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Sales Officer

"These experienced leaders bring a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth and we are thrilled to be welcoming them to our team," said Chris Hutchison, CEO. "We look forward to Kevin and Philip's contributions as we work to make vein visualization the standard of care worldwide."

Kevin McArdle has extensive experience in clinical stage biotech/regenerative medicine companies and commercial stage medical technology companies. Prior to joining Cheetah Medical he was CFO of Histogenics Corporation where he led the company through its initial public offering in 2014. Prior to joining Histogenics, Mr. McArdle was contract Chief Financial Officer for Avedro, Inc. and INVO Bioscience, Inc., two life science companies. Mr. McArdle also started two seed-stage technologies in the fields of cardiac resynchronization therapy.

Philip Spiegel has held a number of senior commercial roles. Prior to joining Cheetah Medical where he was Chief Sales Officer, he was with Smiths Medical for 11 years where he held many senior leadership roles, including VP of Global Sales and Marketing for Business Development and VP Global Integrated Business Planning, Demand Management and Sales Operations.

Kevin and Philip join AccuVein at a time when, due to Covid-19, streamlining vascular access is more of a priority than ever in the healthcare industry. AccuVein's device provides a map of the patient's vascular on the skin's surface adding visual location to the clinician's skill set. The AccuVein device has been shown to improve patient outcomes, reduce pain and procedure time while increasing catheter dwell time.

About AccuVein Inc.

AccuVein Inc. is the global leader in vein visualization. AccuVein's flagship product, the AV500, was released in 2019, making it the latest in vein illumination technology. It is built on proprietary technology as embodied in the company's growing patent portfolio, which currently consists of over 50 issued patents, covering a broad range of imaging and medical diagnostic technologies. AccuVein has won numerous awards including the prestigious Prism Award for Photonics Innovation. AccuVein is now the standard of care in many facilities around the world. It is in use at more than 5,000 facilities and available for sale in over 130 countries worldwide. To see a demonstration of AccuVein in action, please visit http://www.accuvein.com

