AccuWeather Announces Appointment of Scott Mackaro as Vice President, Science, Innovation and Development

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the world's fastest-growing weather and digital media company today announced the appointment of Scott Mackaro, Ph.D., as Vice President, Science, Innovation and Development.

Mackaro will lead AccuWeather's scientific development and research operations, serving as the senior advisor on innovation and overseeing the advancement of new products and solutions in meteorology and other scientific disciplines.

Scott Mackaro, Ph.D., has been named Vice President, Science, Innovation, and Development for AccuWeather, the world’s fastest-growing weather and digital media company.

"Scott brings an impressive range of experience and an extensive breadth of skills to this critical role," said Chris Patti, AccuWeather's Chief Technology Officer. "His leadership and scientific knowledge base make him an ideal fit with AccuWeather's core leadership team, and will be essential in helping us develop new and better tools to help businesses in every industry more effectively manage the unique risks and opportunities created by weather events around the world."

Mackaro also has been very active in the American Meteorology Society (AMS), the nation's premier scientific and professional organization promoting and disseminating information about the atmospheric, oceanic, and hydrologic sciences. He served as chair of the group's 2018 annual meeting, which brings together the greatest scientific minds from across the country, including researchers, educators, students, enthusiasts, broadcasters and other professionals in weather, water, and climate. Mackaro has been actively involved in the AMS since 2001, having led student conferences, participated in its membership committees, and served on its board of higher education. He is currently on the AMS' meetings and oversight committee or AMSMOC.

Mackaro comes to AccuWeather from Iteris ClearAg, a precision agriculture platform, where he served as Product Manager and, most recently, Director, Key Accounts. Mackaro managed and drove new product development for high-value enterprise solutions, conducted strategic marketing research for new product and market identification, and lead new product development from concept to release.

Mackaro previously was Product Manager and Research Scientist in the Applied Meteorology group at Vaisala, Inc., where he garnered strong expertise in data analytics, algorithm development, machine learning, and agile software development while managing and conducting a wide range of applied meteorological research in renewable energy, air quality, boundary layer applications, road weather, aviation and other areas.

Mackaro received his bachelor's degree in Meteorology from Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

He spent a year as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Meteorology at Metropolitan University in Denver before taking a post-doctoral position at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's research laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, where he worked with numerical weather prediction systems and aided in developing a cutting-edge hurricane forecast system. Mackaro then moved into the renewable energy sector as a founding member of Precision Wind, Inc., a company focused on precision forecasts for wind energy.

Mackaro's leadership will continue and accelerate AccuWeather's long history of innovation and invention. The company has made significant advancements in many scientific fields and holds 153 unique patents and has nearly 300 pending patent applications throughout the world.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the national 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

For more information contact:

Eston Martz / 814.235.8622 / Eston.Martz@AccuWeather.com

Rhonda Seaton / 814.235.8555 / Rhonda.Seaton@AccuWeather.com



Geoffrey Phelps / 973.588.2000 / GPhelps@CoynePR.com

Jamie Paster / 973.588.2000 / JPaster@CoynePR.com



SOURCE AccuWeather

Related Links

http://www.accuweather.com

