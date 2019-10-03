AccuWeather Announces Updates to Award-Winning App

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather today announced a range of recent updates to its award-winning mobile application for an even more personalized user experience. The AccuWeather app, available for both iOS and Android, now provides additional contextual information that allows people to make better informed decisions about their days based on the weather. The AccuWeather app is free to download and can be found at https://downloads.accuweather.com/.

The updated AccuWeather app shows how different the temperature, RealFeel® Temperature and RealFeel Shade™ temperature can feel for a user's specific location, making it easier to plan appropriately for outdoor activities.

"With the school year well underway, the cool crisp days of fall beginning, and the holidays approaching, people's days are jam-packed with activities and plans that won't wait, come rain or come shine," said AccuWeather Global Chief Product Officer Kurt Fulepp. "Time is precious, and at AccuWeather we take very seriously our responsibility to provide not only an abundance of weather detail, but also the proper context, so people understand exactly how the weather forecast for their specific location might impact their work and family activities and how they can prepare to get the most out of their day."

AccuWeather's RealFeel® Temperature has always been effective in informing people what the temperature feels like compared to what the actual air temperature is outside. Now, users of the free AccuWeather app can take that RealFeel context a step further by accessing what the temperature will feel like in the shade through its AccuWeather RealFeel Shade™ indicator. This can be extremely helpful when planning outdoor activities because the variance of just a few degrees can feel significantly different. For example, a family dressing to watch a fall soccer game on an open field in the sun may require different clothing options or layers than a family going to watch a baseball game across town where the stands are shaded.

In addition, the AccuWeather app's Allergy Indicator has been enhanced to give people a deeper look at allergy levels in the upcoming week. As a result of user feedback, AccuWeather said it updated the Allergy section on the app's home screen to include a look at the impact levels for all of the five allergens – Tree Pollen, Grass Pollen, Ragweed Pollen, Mold, and Dust and Dander – at a glance for the day. The Weekly Outlook feature allows people to explore each allergen further to determine its expected impact over the course of a week on their health and well-being.

"Often the best feature enhancements come from our users who regularly share feedback that helps us to deliver the most accurate weather forecasts, news, information and other variables in a way that makes AccuWeather even more indispensable to their daily lives. Hearing from our users on ways in which more detailed weather intelligence could help their daily routines and decision-making is an important way to ensure our app remains one of the highest rated in the App Store and Google Play store," continued Fulepp. "These recent updates to our app speak directly to that commitment, and we are excited to hear what people think of our latest app enhancements."

The recent improvements to AccuWeather's app join its long list of innovative features that deliver user-centric weather information and detail combined with its proven Superior Accuracy™. This includes extensive tracking capabilities for tropical storms and hurricanes, MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts, Future Radar, extended forecasts, trending weather videos, AccuWeather WinterCast™ with its snow fall probability section and more.

For more information on the AccuWeather app for iOS and Android, visit AccuWeather.com.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology."

Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, WinterCast, and MinuteCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, Minute by Minute and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at www.AppStore.com. Visit accuweather.com for additional information.

