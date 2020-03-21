AccuWeather Offers Coronavirus Test Centers and Hospitals Free Weather Forecasting and Warning Services to Protect Healthcare Workers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, announced today it is supporting hospitals, medical institutions and public health agencies battling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. The company will donate at no cost its warnings for severe weather and severe local storms to reduce risk for vulnerable, temporary structures that healthcare workers are using for Coronavirus testing and triage. The service will provide a specialized version of AccuWeather's SkyGuard warning service, including advanced warnings for the threat of lightning, wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes impacting temporary outdoor hospital sites.

AccuWeather has helped thousands of companies and government agencies worldwide that subscribe to its paid service, including hospitals and medical institutions, because it is more accurate, provides more advanced notice than any other source, is more detailed and is pinpointed to their exact location or locations to help them plan better and keep workers and customers out of harm's way when severe weather threatens. Wanting to do its part to help alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities and workers, AccuWeather's leadership team agreed it would donate this valued service at no cost.

AccuWeather is rolling out its specialized warning service first to medical institutions in the hardest hit states, including California, Washington, and the northeastern states of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Hospitals and medical facilities can easily register for the complimentary advanced severe weather warning service at hospital.accuweather.com.

These services will be increasingly important as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus epidemic in the coming weeks, and as AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting an increase in severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across parts of the country. AccuWeather advises we are now in the heart of tornado season with local severe storms occurring mainly from mid-March into June, and more often we are seeing tornadoes occur in various parts of the country, outside of the areas we typically see them, at any time through the year.

"It is vital we do all we can to protect patients and the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this war against the Coronavirus, battling it to save lives and prevent further spread," said AccuWeather for Business Vice President and Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "They are heroes, and they must be protected and kept safe, especially in this particularly vulnerable situation working in temporary structures, such as tents, that are susceptible to the elements. We are honored to be able to provide this warning service at no cost during this time of great need."

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists have provided customized highly accurate advanced warning services for many outdoor entertainment venues, resorts and transportation companies and have been relied on by emergency managers, factories and manufacturing plants for decades. Given this special expertise, the company understands the unique needs of these medical organizations and is able to provide tailored programs aimed to enhance safety, reduce risk and minimize the loss of life when severe weather strikes.

Independent testing has proven that its advanced weather alerts, are delivered faster than any other source, which is critical when seconds count and lives are on the line.

A global weather and digital media company whose weather forecasts and warnings have been recognized for their superior accuracy, AccuWeather is the leading supplier of customized, pinpoint weather warnings to large enterprises, as well as a vital information source for worldwide weather forecasts, data and meteorological consulting services. AccuWeather provides its services to more than half of the Fortune 500 and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and accuweather.com — AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel.

