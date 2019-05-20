Ace Beauté Launches Blue-Green Themed Eyeshadow Palette In Time for Summer

"We've had the Oceanic Palette in development for over a year, tirelessly working to brew up the perfect cocktail of colors to satisfy our customers. With unparalleled attention to detail, we believe we have created an iconic color story that users will rave about," says CEO Niye Attang.

Ace Beauté brings the same high-quality execution that has become synonymous to the brand to the Oceanic Eyeshadow Palette. The palette comes wrapped in sleek packaging with luxe gold and black designs, intricately laced across the front.

The Oceanic Palette was intentionally designed for daily usage. The colors pair beautifully with Ace Beauté's iconic Paradise Collection eyeshadow palettes and can be easily mixed and matched to create a variety of looks. The eyeshadows have maximum staying power, boldly accentuate eye colors and compliment every skin tone with finishes ranging from shimmers to mattes.

Ace Beauté eyeshadows are cruelty-free and vegan.

The Oceanic Eyeshadow Palette will be available for purchase beginning May 24, 2019 via the brand's website with fast & trackable worldwide shipping. To shop and learn more, visit acebeaute.com or visit Instagram @acebeaute.

About the brand: Ace Beauté is a Black woman-owned brand offering products that compliment every skin tone. The brand is focused on inclusivity/diversity—hence its motto "Beauty For All"—and has created products in line with this sentiment. The brand offers something for everyone, while staying at the top of trends and innovation in the industry. With a passion for makeup, Ace Beauté is committed to developing high-quality products at affordable prices. With more than 184k Instagram followers, it continues to gain traction. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.acebeaute.com

For all press-related inquiries, contact:

Marie Sinclair

mediarelations@acebeaute.com

SOURCE Ace Beaute Cosmetics

Related Links

www.acebeaute.com

