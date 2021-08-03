ACE Cash Express Helps Children Build a Future by Raising Over $15,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America this year by raising $15,702 during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. During the campaign, ACE supported Boys & Girls Clubs in Texas, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

ACE Cash Express associate presents a $15,702 donation to James Woodward, Senior Director of Development, Calvin Dascent, Clubhouse 14 Branch Director and Marya Kawmy, Director of Corporate Giving at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides a world-class club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

"After almost a year and a half of disrupted learning, Boys & Girls Clubs continue to play a vital role as communities move forward, establish new norms, and create access and opportunities for young people to thrive," said Raleigh Dierlam, Resource Development Manager for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Whether kids and teens are returning to days of virtual or in-person learning, Boys & Girls Clubs remain committed to keeping young people on track through academics, impact programs, meals services and most importantly, fun!"

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America, ACE can help provide children with a fun and safe place to thrive.

"Children need a safe environment where they can explore innovative programs," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our customers, children are provided access to experiences and opportunities at Boys and Girls Clubs that will help them reach their full potential."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more about BGCA programs and local Clubs, visit https://www.bgca.org/.

Contact:

Eric Norrington

Senior Vice President

Populus Financial Group, Inc.

972-550-5032

[email protected]

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.

