ACE Cash Express Helps Children Reach Their Full Potential by Raising $12,856 for Boys & Girls Clubs

"ACE Cash Express has been such an important partner for the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio," said Renee Garvens, Chief Development Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio. "With their support, we can provide high quality out-of-school programs for some of San Antonio's most vulnerable youth. We are incredibly grateful for the Give-A-Little Campaign as we prepare for over 8,000 young people to enter the clubs as school begins again this year."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting Boys & Girls Clubs, ACE can empower youth today to build a better future.

"For the past seven years our local management has selected Boys & Girls Clubs for our annual fundraising campaign," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs resonates with our customers and our employees. The dollars we raise locally stay in the community for the benefit of our friends and neighbors."

Nationally, the 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio (BGCSA) is to inspire youth, especially those who need them most, to achieve their full potential in a safe, positive and engaging environment that promotes education, health and character development. They provide after school and summer programs that develop Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character in youth, ages six-to-18 years old. BGCSA provides program opportunities for over 8,500 youth each year. The Clubs are open year-round, during critical out-of-school-time hours. To learn more about BGCSA programs visit www.BeGreatSA.org or call (210) 436-0686.

