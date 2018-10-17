ACE Cash Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Date And Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express, Inc. announced that on November 13, 2018, it will provide financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 to TMI Trust Company, the trustee under the Indenture dated as of December 15, 2017 governing the Company's 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. The Company also announced it will host a conference call for Noteholders on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the financial results.

Noteholders should contact David Sternblitz, Vice President, Treasurer of ACE Cash Express, Inc. to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About ACE

ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of over 975 retail store locations. ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders.

