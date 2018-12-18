ACE Cash Express, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results On February 6, 2019

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express, Inc. announced today that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results will be released on February 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call for Noteholders on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the financial results.

Noteholders should contact David Sternblitz, Vice President, Treasurer of ACE Cash Express, Inc. to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About ACE

ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of over 975 retail store locations. ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders.

SOURCE ACE Cash Express, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acecashexpress.com

