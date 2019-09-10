ACE Cash Express Raises $40,140 to Help Teachers Bring Supplies to Their Classrooms

"Teachers are spending more of their own money now than ever before on the supplies their students need," said AdoptAClassroom.org Executive Director Ann Pifer. "We are so grateful for the support that ACE Cash Express's community continues to provide for our registered teachers. Their generous donation will help teachers set their students up for success during the new school year."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees that help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting AdoptAClassroom.org, ACE can empower today's classrooms for tomorrow's graduates.

"We are happy to support AdoptAClassroom.org again this year for our Give A Little Campaign," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thank you to our employees and customers for helping teachers across the nation get the supplies that they need for their classrooms."

Nationally, the 2019 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $196,104 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $14 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite™ Visa® Prepaid Debit Card and ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. It's proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org raised more than $36 million and supported 4.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, it holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.adoptaclassroom.org/ .

