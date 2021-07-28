ACE Cash Express Raises Over $20,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit organization that helps children realize their potential and build their futures, makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country. These children develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on their lives.

"After a year of so much uncertainty for our mission and the children and families that we serve, Big Brothers Big Sisters is beyond grateful for the continued support of ACE and all of those who contributed to this incredible effort across our region," said Alex Dailey, VP of Community Engagement at Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston.

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities selected by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, ACE can help children develop one-to-one mentoring relationships that will help them realize their potential and build their futures.

"Every child needs a mentor in their life, someone that can help them develop a sense of positive well-being," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to the support of our customers, we are able to support Big Brothers Big Sisters who help make the lives of these children better."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston

Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes such as educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Survey substantiates that its mentoring programs have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency, and college or job readiness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 110-year history. With more than 300 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 170,000 children, their families and 170,000 volunteer mentors. Learn more at https://bbbstx.org//greater-houston/.

