ACE Donates $39,462 to Support Childhood Cancer Research and Awareness

"We are thrilled that ACE chose us as a corporate partner for their Give A Little campaign this summer," said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of the Foundation. "Through the efforts of generous partners like ACE, and their amazing employees and customers, we are moving closer to achieving the dream of my daughter Alex, a cure for all kids with cancer."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees which help children, support education and promote financial literacy. By supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, ACE can join the fight against pediatric cancers and fund research for a cure.

"We're very proud to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation again this year through our Give A Little Campaign," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at ACE Cash Express. "The dedication of our employees and customers for giving back helps define our role in the communities we serve."

Nationally, the 2018 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $211,600 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs and Save the Children. This fundraiser is a part of ACE's charitable-giving program, the ACE Community Fund, which has donated more than $12 million to organizations across the nation since its inception in 2004.

About ACE Cash Express

ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of over 975 retail store locations. ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit us at ACECashExpress.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex's dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE ACE Cash Express, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acecashexpress.com

