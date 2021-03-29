ACE Hardware Teams Up With Weber And Scotts To Launch Backyard O-ACE-IS Sweepstakes

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home restoration was arguably a national obsession last year as millions of Americans had more time than ever before to spruce up their living spaces. Now, with spring upon us and summer right around the corner, this continued trend will once again expand to the backyard. To help homeowners get a jump on their backyard makeovers, ACE Hardware has teamed up with Weber and Scotts to launch a month of in-store discounts and deals, as well as an online sweepstakes.

The "Back Yard O-ACE-IS" sweepstakes runs from April 1-April 30, 2021 with a grand prize of a $5,000 shopping spree at ACE for one lucky winner to create their very own backyard oasis. A second prize $500 ACE gift card and a third prize $250 ACE gift card will also be awarded.

To get the yard lush and green, Scotts is offering savings of $10, $15, and $25 in ACE stores nationwide with purchases of $75, $100, and $150 respectively from April 1-13, 2021. From April 14-26, 2021, Scotts is offering customers a buy one, get one on a variety of essential lawn products, like Scotts EZ Seed and Scotts Turf Builder.

In addition, Weber Grills will be offering a special $30 discount beginning April 1-13, 2021 on their popular Spirit gas grills. And all month long, customers will receive a free Weber Snapcheck digital thermometer (MSRP $59.99) with the purchase of a Weber Genesis II gas grill.

"We are excited to offer our customers a month of outstanding promotions," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, ACE Hardware. "Along with our partners Weber Grills and Scotts, we are thrilled to give our loyal customers these great savings, as well as the chance to transform their backyard living space into an outdoor oasis."

To enter the "Back Yard O-ACE-IS" sweepstakes, visit www.BackyardoACEis.com. No purchase necessary.

About Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,400 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About Scotts: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, where O.M. Scott began selling lawn seed in 1868. The company manufactures and sells consumer lawn, garden and pest control products.

About Weber: Weber-Stephen Products LLC began perfecting grilling in 1952 with the invention of the revolutionary Weber® Kettle Grill. Decades later, Weber now leads the grilling marketplace with charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric grills and accessories. The Company offers outdoor cooking enthusiasts worldwide innovative new products, techniques, and expertise, that help its loyal fans Discover What's Possible. In 2021, Weber acquired June, a smart appliance and technology company that created the June smart oven and JuneOS, to accelerate the development of its Weber Connect technology, digital products, and experiences.

