Ace Hardware's New Survey Reveals What Dads Really Want To Do This Father's Day

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new Ace Hardware survey, an overwhelming number of Dads—74 percent—said they would rather man the grill on Father's Day than have someone else grill for them. In addition, 29 percent of respondents said they would buy a grill for dad (or themselves) on Father's Day.

Summer Grilling Trends:

Ready to Reunite: When asked how likely respondents were to host a BBQ for friends and family, a resounding 41 percent said they were very likely to host a backyard barbecue this summer.

How the Pandemic Affected Grilling Habits:

Grilling Frequency: Fifteen percent of grillers said they grilled more often during the pandemic.

The Ace survey was completed by 545 Ace Rewards members.

