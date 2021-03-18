ACEDS and ARMA partner to provide premier training and certification programs for legal professionals

EAGAN, Minn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification organization and part of The BARBRI Group, and ARMA International, the leading global information governance and records management leader, announce their strategic partnership today. This new alliance will provide lawyers and legal professionals access to two of the industry's premier online learning resources and top-tier certifications.

Through the partnership, ACEDS and ARMA will collaborate on professional development resources and events including co-sponsored and -branded content and webinars. ACEDS' eDiscovery Executive (eDEx) Certificate program will be offered at ARMA.org, and ARMA's Essentials of Information Governance Certificate course will be offered at ACEDS.org. Members of both ACEDS and ARMA will also receive discounted access to each organization's educational programs and events.

The powerful combination of ACEDS' e-discovery training and flagship CEDS certification and ARMA's Essentials of Information Governance course and IGP certification will provide members of both organizations the knowledge and confidence to navigate the challenges of information governance and e-discovery.

"ARMA's reputation in information governance and records management education is unmatched," ACEDS President Michael Quartararo said. "Given the cross-over between information governance and e-discovery, this relationship offers significant educational value, resources and opportunities for both ACEDS and ARMA members. This is the type of collaboration with the potential for raising the overall level of expertise across our collective communities and improving our profession as a whole."

"ARMA International is excited about our new partnership with ACEDS and the opportunities it will offer our combined community of professionals," Jason Stearns, ARMA board president said. "The education and resources available to our members are key to ongoing success."

