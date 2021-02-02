ACEDS and CLE Companion Team Up to Provide CLE Credit

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of The BARBRI Group, is partnering with CLE Companion to offer attorneys and paralegals an easy and affordable way to meet continuing legal education requirements.

As part of their ACEDS membership, attorneys and paralegals who need CLE credit now have free access to CLE Companion's portfolio of accredited offerings across 50 states and its case law library. The program helps provide essential skills for paralegals and attorneys and enables them to stay on top of ABA and State Bar Association requirements to meet not only CLE requirements, but new and emerging requirements with respect to technology competence. Members of ACEDS can take unlimited courses in both live streaming and on-demand formats. Among the most innovative, convenient, and cost-effective CLE platforms in the industry, CLE Companion offers an easy-to-navigate website, comprehensive case law research tool, the ability to track credits, a mobile app, and API integration.

The new partnership builds on the current close collaboration between ACEDS and CLE Companion to provide a best-in-breed suite of continuing education and professional development offerings. Three popular ACEDS courses are now available in the CLE Companion library, and the association's E-Discovery Executive (eDEX) Certificate program for standard, technology, trial skills, and ethics is now eligible for CLE credit throughout the U.S. and Canada. The eDEX credential is a foundational step towards preparing for the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) Certification.

"We couldn't be more pleased about our partnership with CLE Companion," Michael Quartararo, president, ACEDS said. "Kristin and CLE Companion have set the bar for integrating continuing legal education and technology and doing it in a way that's affordable for professionals and meets the ever-growing need for CLE in a seamless online offering that truly benefits ACEDS members."

"We're excited to be able to officially announce this partnership," said Kristin Davidson, the founder of CLE Companion. "Making the CLE completion process quick and easy is invaluable for professionals in the legal industry. Our goal in this partnership is to take ACEDS' already impressive e-discovery development program even further. Through the partnership, ACEDS members now have access to our entire library of CLE courses and credit tracking technologies."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields. http://www.aceds.org/

About CLE Companion

CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice areas. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com

