ACEDS Launches New eDiscovery Advanced Certificate

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world's leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery and part of The BARBRI Group of legal education companies, has launched a new eDiscovery Advanced Certificate (eDAdv) course for legal professionals.

The eDAdv course is for lawyers; paralegals; and litigation support, legal operations and other legal support personnel at law firms; in corporate legal departments; the government; software and service providers; and in academia. The course is learners at any level and is ideally suited for team and corporate training environments.

The new 11-module, online and self-paced course provides five hourse of in-depth exploration of the e-discovery lifecycle, with levels with in-depth exploration of the e-discovery lifecycle, from information governance, preservation and collection, to the latest techniques in technology assisted review and international discovery and ethics. It provides a pathway to career enhancement, organizational success and stakeholder and client confidence in a field that demands accuracy and expertise and an elevated understanding of e-discovery best practices and processes.

"We are super-excited to launch our new eDiscovery Advanced Certificate course to build on our foundational programs in e-discovery," says ACEDS president Mike Quartararo. "This program is a contemporary offering on standardized processes and advanced concepts in e-discovery for anyone interested in learning how to manage best practices and deliver better outcomes for stakeholders."

"Whether you are preparing for our flagship CEDS Certification exam or simply want to learn more about e-discovery, this program delivers on the content legal professionals need for success in their careers," he adds.

Upon completion of the course, participants will achieve their eDiscovery Advanced Certificate in the form of a certificate of learning and an optional digital badge. A one-year ACEDS membershiop is also included with the course.

To learn more,visit: https://aceds.org/ediscovery-advanced-certificate/

