ACEDS' Mary Mack selected for "Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cybercrime" book

Women Know Cyber, published by Cybersecurity Ventures and co-authored by Steve Morgan and Di Freeze , features cybersecurity experts from across the globe, with varying backgrounds, who stand out both for protecting governments, businesses, and people from cybercrime and for their contributions to the community.

"It's a singular honor to be included with these accomplished women," said Mack. "No security conference needs to look further than this book to fill their panels with fabulous women, thanks to the work of Steve Morgan and Di Freeze."

Women Know Cyber serves to dispel the myth that women are barely represented, or wanted, in the cybersecurity field.

"Mary Mack is an e-Discovery visionary and one of the top cyber fighters globally. Her blend of experience in legal, forensics, and cybersecurity, make her a go-to resource for the entire community," said Steve Morgan, co-author of the book Women Know Cyber, and founder and editor-in-chief at Cybersecurity Ventures.

"I'm so inspired by these pioneering women and encouraged by their stories," states Sylvia Acevedo in the book's foreword. "Because of out-of-the-box thinkers, innovators, and leaders like them, the fight against cybercrime is entering a new era where women are confidently adding their voices to the mix — not just creating a path for themselves, but opening up opportunities for others forging ahead in their wake," adds Acevedo, a well-known author, entrepreneur, engineer, and rocket scientist.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and supported by ACEDS chapters around the world. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery, and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and United Nations and some of the largest multinational corporations in the world.

About Cybersecurity Ventures

Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and publisher covering the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics. Contact: info@cybersecurityventures.com

https://www.cybersecurityventures.com

SOURCE ACEDS

