AceInfo Awarded Prime Contract on Department of Agriculture IT Support Services (DAITSS) $450M BPA

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo), a Dovel company, announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on the Department of Agriculture (USDA) IT Support Services (DAITSS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This $450M BPA provides a broad range of IT service delivery support to the United States Forest Service as well as all agencies and offices within the USDA over the next five years. This support includes Enabling Delivery Services, Strategic IT Management, Hosting/Cloud, Website/Applications, Software/Hardware, IT Security, and Compliance.

"As a long-time USDA partner, we are excited to be part of their acceleration of IT Support Services modernization and implementation efforts," said Mike Cosgrave, AceInfo's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "As the only mid-size company awarded a prime position, we bring a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support USDA's mission."

AceInfo uses leading-edge technologies to develop flexible, agile processes that allow for rapid prototyping and innovative solution development. They implement these methodologies in their work with government customers to help improve operations, foster innovation, and implement best practices for mission critical programs.

"We are privileged to further our relationship with USDA and to continue supporting its important mission through AceInfo," said Damon Griggs, Dovel's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Our team looks forward to bringing our advanced technologies and domain expertise to support this contract."

About Ace Info Solutions (AceInfo)

AceInfo, a Dovel company, is a trusted partner to Federal agencies in developing and supporting applications and systems that keep citizens safe. AceInfo has proven experience in providing full life cycle support – integrating, developing, implementing, operating, and sustaining critical systems used for federal missions. Together, AceInfo and Dovel further customer missions by blending deep domain expertise and advanced technologies to deliver solutions that improve, protect, and save lives.

