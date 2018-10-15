ACell Announces Participation in the Orthopaedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. today announced their participation in the 2018 Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting being held October 18-20 in Orlando, Florida.

ACell will sponsor a lunch symposium titled "A Novel Regenerative Medicine Technology to Integrate Advanced Wound Management into Your Orthopaedic Trauma Protocols," on October 18 from 11:15 AM – 12:45 PM. This program will provide an overview of ACell's extracellular matrix technology in the management of full-thickness wounds with concomitant fracture or exposed avascular structures including exposed tendon, bone, or hardware.

The event will feature Milan Sen, MD, from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Bruce Kraemer, MD, Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at St. Louis University Medical Center; and Thomas Gilbert, PhD, ACell Chief Science Officer. The faculty will offer clinical and scientific perspectives on how incorporating a regenerative medicine technology facilitates ingrowth of a vascularized tissue base to support secondary wound and skin coverage options.

Hands-on product demonstrations and additional product information will be available at ACell's booth, located in the exhibit hall at space #1009.

"ACell is proud to support the annual OTA meeting and its goal of advancing state of the art treatment in musculoskeletal trauma injuries," said Patrick McBrayer, President & CEO. "Our Cytal® and MicroMatrix® wound management products provide orthopaedic trauma surgeons a solution for preparing these complex wounds for closure, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

