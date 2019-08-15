AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Dr. Pamela Palmer, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). AcelRx was selected to present at one of the two plenary sessions at this year's meeting. The presentation is entitled "Pooled Safety Analysis of Patients Who Were Exposed to < 300 mcg vs. ≥300 mcg of Sublingual Sufentanil in a 24 Hour Period for Treatment of Acute Pain."

Details of the event are as follows:

MHSRS Plenary Session A

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Location: Gaylord Palms Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL

Presentation Time: 9:25am ET

About the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS)

The MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting. It provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development. The MHSRS is the only military or civilian meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. The MHSRS provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related Warfighter healthcare initiatives. The MHSRS is an annual four-day educational symposium that draws approximately 2,900 attendees.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA®(sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. In the U.S., Zalviso is an investigational drug and not approved. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

