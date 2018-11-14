AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 11

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will host an analyst and investor day on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

AcelRx management will discuss the Company's U.S. commercialization strategy and market opportunity for DSUVIA™. The event will also feature a presentation by Dr. Eugene Viscusi, Chief of Pain Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, and a panel discussion with Dr. Louis Guzzi, Anesthesiologist and Director of the Intensive Care Unit at Florida Hospital Waterman, Dr. Jasmine Jones, Clinical Pharmacy Pain Specialist at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Dr. Michael Ritter, Medical Director, Emergency Department at St. Joseph Mission Hospital and CHOC Children's Hospital, and Jean Tersteeg, Nurse Team Lead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Institutional investors and analysts who would like to attend the event, please contact acelrxevents@troutgroup.com.

A live webcast of the event, with accompanying slides, will be accessible by visiting the Investors section of the company's website at www.acelrx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived on the site.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

