AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two September Investor Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will be providing an overview of the business and company updates at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021, and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.

The presentation dates and times for the September investor conferences are:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET in a virtual presentation available for on-demand viewing.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET in a virtual presentation.

Interested parties may access the on-demand and live webcast links of both events by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.acelrx.com/upcoming-events. Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual investor meetings throughout the days of each conference.

For those not available to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.acelrx.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. AcelRx has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. AcelRx has obtained the rights to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) and, subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, commercialize in the U.S. two of Laboratoire Aguettant's innovative, EU-approved, pre-filled syringe products – ready-to-use ephedrine and phenylephrine. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

