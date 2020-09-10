AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will be providing an overview of the business and company updates at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020, and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 15-17, 2020.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Presentation Time (Fireside Chat): 4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time

A live webcast link of both of the events can be found on the Company's website at http://ir.acelrx.com/upcoming-events. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

For those not available to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.acelrx.com.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso®(sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg) being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe. Zalviso is not approved in the U.S. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

SOURCE AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acelrx.com

