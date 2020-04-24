ACEP Announces Susan Sedory as its Next Executive Director

As Executive Director, Ms. Sedory will oversee ACEP's daily operations and advance the College's advocacy, education and policy goals to empower emergency physicians and strengthen the field of emergency medicine. Ms. Sedory will be ACEP's fourth executive director—and first female in this position—in the College's more than 50-year history.

"I am honored to help the passionate leaders and members of ACEP, as well as all emergency physicians, achieve their vision for the future of emergency care," Ms. Sedory said.

"Each day brings new opportunities and new pressures on physicians. But when those who are most passionate about their profession and their patients find their voice and community in their professional association, the momentum to sustain positive change is powerful.

"This is true now more than ever we face the public health crisis of the century. Together, we must ensure patients, systems, policymakers and physicians have the answers and resources they need."

Ms. Sedory has been the Executive Director of the Society of Interventional Radiology since 2011, leading the association of more than 8,100 interventional radiology physicians, scientists and clinical professionals in the shared goal to optimize minimally invasive patient care. Ms. Sedory also spent 10 years at the American Academy of Otolaryngology in various positions, including Chief Strategy Officer, and started her career as a researcher at the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders at the National Institutes of Health.

"Sue brings abundant experience as the leader of medical associations, as well as a significant background in research to the College," said ACEP President William Jaquis, MD, FACEP. "Her thoughtful and incisive leadership style will serve us well as we move through and beyond this current COVID-19 crisis to a newly defined era of emergency medicine."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 39,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Related Links

www.acep.org

