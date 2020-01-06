Acer Adds Two New Ultraslim Notebooks to its Swift Series

Editor's Summary

The Swift 3 is an attractive notebook that seeks to be the intersection between style, power and balance

The latest generation of the Acer Swift 3 notebooks feature up to 10 th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i7-1065G7 (SF313-52/G) and AMD Ryzen ™ 7 4700U processors (SF314-42), weighing in at under 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)

Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 (SF313-52/G) and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors (SF314-42), weighing in at under 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg) The Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) has been co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel's innovation program codenamed "Project Athena" and verified for advanced mobile performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today revealed two new Swift 3 models in its popular ultra-portable notebook series, one a 13.5 inch model (SF313-52/G) powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and the other a 14 inch model (SF314-42) powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series mobile processors.

The Swift 3 series are ultra-portable notebooks designed to suit the needs of people who work on the go, packing excellent performance and eye-popping graphics into a sleek and stylish metal chassis.

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-52/G), a Powerhouse for Productivity on the Go

Measuring in at 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) thin and 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg), cased in an elegant metal chassis, the Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) is easy to slip in a bag and travel with. It features a narrow-bezel display[1] that offers a high 83.65% screen-to-body ratio and the screen's 3:2 aspect ratio gives 18% more room, in the form of vertical height, to read on. Further enhancing the display which supports 100% of the sRGB color space, Acer Color Intelligence™ and Acer ExaColor technology bring images and videos to life with eye-popping colors on the 13.5-inch screen.

Co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel's innovation program codenamed "Project Athena," the Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) passed rigorous testing to achieve the program's experience targets[2] and hardware specifications, ensuring it consistently delivers the responsiveness[3], instant wake[4], and battery life[3],[5],[6] that ambitious people need to focus from anywhere.

The Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) comes with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processors, the latest NVIDIA® graphics[7], and a long-lasting battery that offers users up to 16 hours of productivity[8]. It also supports fast-charging, providing up to 4 hours of use on just a 30-minute charge[9]. An illuminated keyboard[2] lets users keep typing in dark environments, and the notebook supports Wake On Voice (WoV), enabling users to interact with Cortana while the device is in Modern Standby mode.

The Swift 3 supports Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader for easy and more secure logins, and once logged in, a full function USB Type-C port gives users incredibly fast data transfer speeds over Thunderbolt™ 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 or DisplayPort. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) offers a smoother internet browsing experience that has up to 3 times[10] increased throughput and reduces latency by up to 75%[11] compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42), Featuring the Latest AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors

The 14-inch Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) is a modern device that seeks to strike a balance between style, power, and efficiency. The latest generation is just 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg) light and 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) thin and comes in a lightweight metal chassis. The device features a high screen-to-body ratio with ultra-narrow bezels.

In addition to its stylish design, AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series processors bring disruptive performance powered by innovative 7 nm process technology and "Zen 2" core architecture. Paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, the Swift 3 (SF314-42) a powerful choice for productivity on the go. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and up to a 512 GB PCle SSD help everything on the device run lightning-fast.

The Swift 3 (SF314-42) also supports fast and more secure logins via Windows Hello, while Wake on Voice allows users to interact with Cortana when the screen is off.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 699; in EMEA in January starting at EUR 699; and in China in February, starting at RMB 5,499.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 599; in EMEA in March starting at EUR 599; and in China in March, starting at RMB 4,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Left and right bezels are 0.17 inches (4.37mm) each. [2] Minimum Program Key Experience Indicator (KEI) Targets and Claims -- Wake from sleep in less than a second[4] -- consistent responsiveness, and >9 hours' battery life during real, intensive use, plugged in or on the go[3] -- >16 hours of battery life in local video playback mode[5] -- and 4 hours' battery charged in less than 30 minutes [6] [3] Testing as of 30 September 2019. For systems with FHD displays. Simulated to replicate typical scenario on wireless web browsing workload: shipped HW/SW configuration running multiple background applications and open web pages; on 802.11 wireless Internet connection, DC battery power, and 250nit screen brightness [4]From button press, lid open, or voice, to display on and ready for authentication [5]Testing as of 30 September 2019. For systems with FHD displays. Simulated to replicate in-transit local video FHD playback scenario: 150nit screen brightness, in airplane mode

For systems with Full HD (FHD) displays, when used for wireless web browsing. When powered off, from OEM default shutdown level [6] For systems with Full HD (FHD) displays, when used for wireless web browsing. When powered off, from OEM default shutdown level [7] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [8] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings,operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [9] "Use" refers to video playback and "charge-time" is under the condition of the device being switched off during charging. [10] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps max theoretical data rates, 3X faster than 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard spec and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers [11] Based on Intel simulation data of 802.11ax with and without OFDMA using 9 clients. Average latency without OFDM is 36ms, with OFDMA average latency is reduced to 7.6ms. Latency improvement requires that the AP and all clients support OFDMA

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Related Links

https://www.acer.com/

