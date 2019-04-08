Acer Announces Collaboration with Top Twitch Streamer 'Shroud'

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc today announced that Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, is named as a Predator global brand ambassador. Shroud will help amplify Acer's Predator line of gaming PCs and monitors to his fans and the gaming community.

"Acer is excited to have such a brilliant gaming talent join the Predator gaming family," said Vincent Lin, Associate Vice President, Product Marketing and Planning, Acer Inc. "We look forward to collaborating on new ways to get the word out on the latest Predator products to both Predator fans and the gaming community at large."

"I'm excited to be collaborating with Predator," said Shroud. "I have previously built my own, custom systems and have the highest standards for the gear I use. Streaming every day requires top-of-the-line performance from my hardware and Acer's Predator PCs and monitors are a great fit for my insane needs."

Shroud, who has over 6 million Twitch followers, began his career as a professional CS:GO player. After retiring from competitive play he moved on to become full-time streamer and has since accrued a massive fan base across his social media profiles.

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

