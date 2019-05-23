Acer Announces new Nitro 5 and Swift 3 Notebooks Powered by 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced ahead of Computex Taipei 2019, support for 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics on the Nitro 5 gaming notebook and the Swift 3 thin-and-light notebook -- delivering astonishing power and efficiency; stunning HDR quality visuals for streaming and gaming; and responsive processing power.

Nitro 5 with Ryzen for Next Level Gaming

The Nitro 5 powered by up to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor with Radeon RX 560X Graphics provides exceptional performance. Users can expect stunning visuals and responsive performance from the new AMD technology. It allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS[1] display with an impressive 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Nitro 5 effortlessly streams gameplay with Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), and more.

The Nitro 5 features dual fans, plus Acer CoolBoost™ technology and a dual exhaust port designed to keep it chilled out during extended gaming sessions. CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10 percent and CPU and GPU cooling by 9 percent compared to auto mode.

It features Acer's Network Optimizer to optimize online gaming and keep the data flowing fast and strong. A specially configured easy-to-use GUI (graphical user interface) helps users manage their bandwidth in both Auto Mode -- categorizing and prioritizing programs to eliminate network issues -- or manually by letting users adjust the priorities, change the bandwidth for each application, or even block specific applications to get the best network experience.

Swift 3 with Ryzen for Enhanced Productivity

Up to 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processors with Radeon Vega Graphics on the Swift 3 notebook deliver power and efficiency for getting work done with effortless speed. With optional discrete Radeon 540X graphics, customers have the performance they need for more computing-intensive tasks such as video editing and casual gaming.

The Swift 3 comes with 14-inch displays surrounded by slimmer bezels, sleek aluminum designs that open 180-degrees to lay-flat, and the latest technologies for performance and connectivity, packed into a super-light 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)[2] design that is only 17.95 mm thin (0.71 inches).

The new Nitro 5 and Swift 3 with 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen mobile processors will be on display at Acer's showcase at Xinyi Plaza, Xiangti Avenue Plaza in Taipei on May 28 to June 2, 2019.

[1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

[2] 1.45kg is the weigh with one SSD, 1.5kg is the weight with one HDD and one SSD

SOURCE Acer Incorporated