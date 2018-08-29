Acer Announces Refreshes across its Aspire Notebook and All-In-One PC Portfolio

Editor's Summary

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced an elegant refresh of its Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC and brand-new additions to the Aspire 7, Aspire 5, and Aspire 3 notebooks series. All powered by Windows 10, the Aspire series PCs cater to the needs of a wide range of users, spanning from the Aspire Z 24 all-in-one home PC for families, the multipurpose and student-friendly Aspire 3 notebook, the practical and functionality-driven Aspire 5 notebook for work and play, to the top-of-the-line Aspire 7 notebook for creators, designers and prosumers.

The Acer Aspire Z 24 All-In-One is the Digital Assistant for the Modern Living Room

The Acer Aspire Z 24 is the all-in-one home PC for families and designed for connectivity and casual applications such as web browsing, social media, watching movies and casual gaming. Designed to blend in with living room décor, it's extremely thin at just 11 mm (0.4 inches), with a beautifully shaped rear cover and an ultra-narrow bezel for maximum screen real-estate. It's supported by a glossy V-shaped metal stand that gives it a sleek and timeless style. The Aspire Z 24 is equipped with a far-field microphone array made up of four digital microphones so customers can use their voice service of choice, such as Amazon Alexa or Cortana, to get weather reports, play music and manage everyday tasks from up to 4 meters away (13.12 ft). It also features Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium technology to deliver clear and crisp audio through dual front stereo speakers. The Aspire Z 24 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7+ desktop processors[1], with support for up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, allowing it to power through complex tasks. The 23.8 inch Full HD IPS[2] screen can be viewed comfortably at up to 178 degrees and menus can be navigated with ease using the 10-point touch display[3]. Vibrant images with crisp, true-to-life colors come alive in Full HD 1080p resolution with wide-viewing angle capability, while Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies allow adjusting of the screen's blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

The Acer Aspire Notebook Range

For users looking for a notebook with blistering performance, the Aspire 7 features up to an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8705G processor that features Radeon™ RX Vega M GL graphics on the processor package encased in a slim 16.9 mm, all-metal body, weighing just 1.5 kg. The Aspire 5, ideal for bloggers, photographers and creators offers exceptional CPU and graphics performance with up to the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for blazing fast connectivity and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 GPU. The Acer Aspire 3 is a great value laptop built for everyday tasks at home, work or school, and includes a built in optical disk drive3 drive and premium features for greater multimedia enjoyment.

The Acer Aspire 7: Ultimate Performance Packed into a Sleek, Lightweight Design

Aimed at prosumers, designers, content creators, or those who want a PC with more bite, the Acer Aspire 7 is not only beautifully designed with its full metal chassis with extra-light magnesium-lithium bottom cover and slim-line look, but also packs a powerful punch. It has a 15.6 inch IPS2 display with a narrow bezel design with resolutions of up to Ultra HD (3840x2160), weighs 1.5 kg and measures 358 x 247.5 x 16.9 mm. At its heart lies a powerful 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8705G or i5-8305G processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics and 4 GB HMB2 Graphics Memory—all in a single processor package. It has up to 16 GB DDR4 memory, up to 512 GB of PCIe NVMe RAID 0 SSD storage, and a backlit keyboard to give users an added boost in productivity. Featuring a 4K display with Acer ColorBlast™ technology and Acer Color Intelligence™, and speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® sound and Acer TrueHarmony technology, the Aspire 7 speeds through rich content creation, video and photo editing, or viewing 4K content, while also offering an incredible, high-powered multimedia experience.

The Acer Aspire 5: Practical and Function-rich for Media Consumption

Ideal for families and users who need a powerful, function-rich notebook for media consumption, the Acer Aspire 5 offers both looks and mobility. The hairline brushed pattern provides an exquisite, tactile finish accenting the premium aluminum cover so users can travel with ease and look great doing it. The narrow, 7.82 mm bezel design offers more real estate for amazing images and video. With a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and Acer Color Intelligence, crisp, true-to-life colors come alive. Users can adjust gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color and brightness without clipping. It features up to the new 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for blazing fast connectivity, support for multiple personal assistants and voice services, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU, delivering excellent performance. On top of computing performance, Acer TrueHarmony Audio brings sounds to life.

The Acer Aspire 3: A Value Multimedia Machine for Work, School and Play

The stylish 14-inch Full HD display Acer Aspire 3 comes in a variety of vivid colors and is perfect for delivering powerful multimedia experiences and entertainment. It's flexible too, with upgradeable storage options and plenty of space for media, personal photos and documents. The Aspire 3 also packs in up to 8GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, a Precision Touchpad, Acer BluelightShield, an HDMI port, 3 USB ports and an optional built-in DVD drive.

Amazon Alexa Coming to More Acer Devices

The Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC, Aspire 7, and Aspire 5 notebooks powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors will feature Amazon Alexa built-in, joining Acer's growing portfolio of Alexa for PC devices. More owners of compatible notebooks and desktops can get more done by asking Alexa to check their calendar, create lists and answer questions; be entertained by asking Alexa to play their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks; manage smart home devices including lights, thermostats and home appliances; and access tens of thousands of skills built by third-party developers.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Acer to provide customers with a natural way to increase their productivity," said Priya Abani, Director of the Alexa Voice Service. "With Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to effortlessly manage tasks, hear the news, control smart home devices, access tens of thousands of skills, and more."

Pricing & Availability

The Acer Aspire Z 24 series will be available in North America in October, starting at $899; and in EMEA in October, starting at €899.99

The Acer Aspire 5 series will be available in EMEA in December 2018, starting at €549

The Acer Aspire 3 series will be available in EMEA in December, starting at €399.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Aspire notebooks and all-in-one desktop were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held at IFA in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

